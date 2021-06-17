Capitol Heights car crash kills 1

A man is dead after his car collided with a pick-up truck in Prince George's County, Maryland, Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Ritchie Road and Old Ritchie Road in Capitol Heights.

Prince George’s police say the driver of the car died at the scene of the crash.

Paramedics took the pick-up driver to the hospital. Police said he is excepted to survive.

Police are investigating what led to the crash. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

A map below shows where the crash took place.