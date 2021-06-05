CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
5 face charges in death of Takoma Park teenager

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 23, 2021, 7:27 PM

Five people are facing murder charges in the death of a teenager who was found off a walking trail in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The group, including two teenagers, are all charged with first-degree murder and related charges in the killing of Nelson Ramos, 15, of Takoma Park.

They are:

  • William Rivera- Martinez, 20, of Reston, Virginia;
  • Jiecsin Marcelo Portillo Cruz, 19, of Hyattsville, Maryland;
  • Edras Araeli Lopez-Lopez, 20, of Langley Park, Maryland;
  • Mario Alexander Clarios Arias, 21, of Hyattsville, Maryland;
  • Marlon Steven Miguel Ramirez, 18, of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Rivera-Martinez is in custody in Fairfax County, Virginia, awaiting extradition. The remaining suspects are ordered held without bond at the Prince George’s County jail, a news release said.

On April 7, around 3:15 a.m., Prince George’s County police responding to a welfare check found Ramos in the wooded area off a walking trail of the Ruatan Northwest Branch Trail in Langley Park. Ramos was found “suffering from trauma” and pronounced dead at the scene.

The trail is within the jurisdiction of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, but the Prince George’s County police investigates homicides that happen within the that jurisdiction.

Anyone with information should call police at 301-516-2512. Callers who want to remain anonymous should call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Refer to case number 21-0015457.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

