2 Prince George’s Co. police officers suspended for shooting dog

Two Prince George’s County Police officers have been suspended after shooting a dog in a Hyattsville, Maryland, home following a report that a woman was bitten and wounded by two large dogs. A third officer was placed on administrative leave for tasing the dog.

According to police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two officers responded to a report of a dog bite in the 6900 block of Allison Street, where a woman said she had multiple wounds from the dogs. The victim pointed police to an apartment where she believed the dogs were located.

When the two responding police officers approached the apartment, they said no one answered, at which point they got a key from an employee of the apartment complex.

Police then said they announced themselves at the door of the apartment before entering. A third responding officer joined the two officers inside the unit.

“The officers immediately encountered several residents who were inside. A short time later, a dog approached the officers in the kitchen area. Two of the officers discharged their duty weapons at the dog. Another officer tased the dog,” Prince George’s County police said in a statement.

The dog had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

Supervisors from Prince George’s County police and the Internal Affairs Division responded to the scene to investigate the situation. Preliminary findings resulted in the suspension of the two officers and the third being placed on administrative leave.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office has been consulted in an investigation of the officers, which is being handled by the police department’s Internal Affairs Division.

“I assure all officers and members of the community that this incident will be thoroughly investigated,” said Prince George’s County Acting Police Chief Malik Aziz.

Anyone who may have information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to call the Internal Affairs Division at 301-516-5714.