Wreaths Across America rolls into Maryland

Wreaths Across America honored veterans and residents in Maryland on Sunday with an exhibit in Cheverly.

The traveling exhibit has made stops along the west coast and will head to McLean, Virginia, on Monday morning.

Don Queenie, the exhibit’s director, said it’s making stops at American Legion locations. The partnership has allowed Wreaths Across America to reach a wide audience.

In addition to tours and the exhibit Sunday for the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, the organization has been doing welcome home pinnings for Veterans.

“We’re well over 500 Vietnam veterans just since the first of July last year. We keep these pins and a proclamation that we offer to the veterans that we meet while we travel,” he added.

Visitors can check out videos and interactive exhibits for kids. Wreaths Across America provides information on cemeteries where veterans are buried too.

“We always talk about the cost of freedom, that’s our remember and honor part. We want to make sure everyone understands why we’re able to do these things,” said Queenie.

The exhibit is free and open to visitors of all ages.