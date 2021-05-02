CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Motorcycle driver dead in single-vehicle crash in Prince George’s Co.

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

May 2, 2021, 5:16 PM

The driver of a motorcycle has died after a single-vehicle crash in Laurel, Maryland, on Sunday.

Prince George’s County police said the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on Contee Road near Claxton Drive.

The driver, only identified as an adult male, was heading east on Contee Road when the motorcycle left the road and hit a tree. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, including what caused the motorcycle to veer off the roadway.

The intersection of Contee Road and Claxton Drive was closed for several hours while police conducted a traffic investigation. It reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened:

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

