VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man charged in accidental…

Man charged in accidental fatal shooting of woman in Prince George’s Co.

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 31, 2021, 9:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is in custody after being accused of accidentally killing a woman in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The deadly shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Friday inside a home on Old Fort Road near Caltor Lane in the Fort Washington neighborhood.

Prince George’s police said Fransico Alvarado Revelo, 22, shot Gabriela Melendez while “handling” his firearm at home.

Melendez, 22, died at the scene.

Detectives say they believe Alvarado Revelo did not intend to shoot and kill the woman, with whom he was in a relationship, a police news release said.

He is charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment with no bond.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 301-516-2512.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

Terrestrial rocket delivery is the Air Force's newest moonshot program

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

CDOs scattered in who they report to within agency hierarchy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up