Man charged in accidental fatal shooting of woman in Prince George’s Co.

A man is in custody after being accused of accidentally killing a woman in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A man is in custody after being accused of accidentally killing a woman in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The deadly shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Friday inside a home on Old Fort Road near Caltor Lane in the Fort Washington neighborhood.

Prince George’s police said Fransico Alvarado Revelo, 22, shot Gabriela Melendez while “handling” his firearm at home.

Melendez, 22, died at the scene.

Detectives say they believe Alvarado Revelo did not intend to shoot and kill the woman, with whom he was in a relationship, a police news release said.

He is charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment with no bond.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 301-516-2512.