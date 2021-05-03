CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
3-year-old boy shot in Bowie

Fonda Mwangi | fmwangi@wtop.com

May 18, 2021, 7:38 AM

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Monday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Governors Bridge Road, near Crain Highway.

Bowie police said they responded to a call and found the toddler at that location, suffering from a gunshot wound.

