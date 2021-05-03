3-year-old boy shot in Bowie

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland, Monday evening.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Governors Bridge Road, near Crain Highway.
Bowie police said they responded to a call and found the toddler at that location, suffering from a gunshot wound.
