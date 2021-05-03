3-year-old boy shot in Bowie dies

A 3-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Monday evening has died, authorities said Wednesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform our community that the three-year-old victim in this incident has passed,” Bowie police tweeted.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Governors Bridge Road, near Crain Highway.

Bowie police said they consider it a “domestic-related incident.”

At a separate event Wednesday, Prince George’s County police chief Malik Aziz called the boy’s death “horrific” and said, “We’ve had a couple of tragedies in the past week and we’re still working on it.”

The boy’s death comes just days after Prince George’s County police said they planned to search an area near the apartment building where a 6-year-old was critically wounded Sunday night.

In that case, police believe it was outside gunfire that wounded the child just after 11 p.m. while he was inside a unit in the 1900 block of Brooks Drive, in an unincorporated area of Capitol Heights.

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for the Bowie boy’s funeral expenses.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty and Jack Pointer contributed to this report.