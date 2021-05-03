CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 3-year-old boy shot in…

3-year-old boy shot in Bowie dies

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 19, 2021, 1:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 3-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Monday has died, authorities said Wednesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform our community that the three-year-old victim in this incident has passed,” Bowie police tweeted.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Governors Bridge Road, near Crain Highway.

Bowie police said they consider it a “domestic-related incident.”

At a separate event Wednesday, Prince George’s County police chief Malik Aziz called the boy’s death “horrific” and said, “We’ve had a couple of tragedies in the past week and we’re still working on it.”

The boy’s death comes just days after Prince George’s County police said they planned to search an area near the apartment building where a 6-year-old was critically wounded Sunday night.

In that case, police believe it was outside gunfire that wounded the child just after 11 p.m. while he was inside a unit in the 1900 block of Brooks Drive, in an unincorporated area of Capitol Heights.

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for the Bowie boy’s funeral expenses.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty and Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up