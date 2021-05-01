CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead after two-vehicle…

1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Capital Beltway in Prince George’s Co.

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

May 15, 2021, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One person is dead after a two vehicle crash occurred on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The crash occurred at the Interstate 495/I-95 split, and currently only two lanes are open for traffic while the Maryland State Police investigate.

According to a statement from Maryland State Police, a driver of a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound in I-495 in the area of Cherry Hill Road when the driver rear-ended a 2002 Honda Civic, which caused him to be ejected from his motorcycle.

“The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of family,” according to police.

A male driver and female passenger from the Honda reported no injuries.

A crash team remains on the site.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up