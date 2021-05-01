1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Capital Beltway in Prince George’s Co.

One person is dead after a two vehicle crash occurred on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway in Prince George's County at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The crash occurred at the Interstate 495/I-95 split, and currently only two lanes are open for traffic while the Maryland State Police investigate.

According to a statement from Maryland State Police, a driver of a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound in I-495 in the area of Cherry Hill Road when the driver rear-ended a 2002 Honda Civic, which caused him to be ejected from his motorcycle.

“The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of family,” according to police.

A male driver and female passenger from the Honda reported no injuries.

A crash team remains on the site.