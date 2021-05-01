1 dead after Friday morning house fire in Prince George’s Co.

One person has died following a house fire Friday morning in Temple Hills, Maryland. Prince George's County Fire Department is investigating the fire.

One person is dead after a house fire Friday morning in Temple Hills, Maryland. An arson task force is investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire started around 10:50 a.m. on Middleton Court, near Middleton Valley Elementary School, Prince George’s County Fire Department said.

Update House Fire 5900 blk of Middleton Court in Temple Hills: Crews located a deceased victim inside the home upon extinguishing the fire. #PGFD Fire investigators, Arson Task Force, and @PGPDNews Detectives conducting joint investigation. Cause/origin of fire pending. pic.twitter.com/kXrFjS5nI5 — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) May 21, 2021

About 35 firefighters battled the flames, and the department said one person was found dead inside the home once the fire was extinguished.

Another person was inside when the fire started, but made it out with no injuries.

Following the incident, one firefighter was transported to the burn center for minor burns.

The fire department said the left side of the home was left seriously damaged. The home did not have working smoke alarms, and the property damage is estimated to be around $150,000, fire officials said.

Along with the fire department, an arson task force and Prince George’s County detectives are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.