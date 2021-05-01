MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
1 dead after Friday morning house fire in Prince George’s Co.

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 21, 2021, 8:39 PM

One person is dead after a house fire Friday morning in Temple Hills, Maryland. An arson task force is investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire started around 10:50 a.m. on Middleton Court, near Middleton Valley Elementary School, Prince George’s County Fire Department said.

About 35 firefighters battled the flames, and the department said one person was found dead inside the home once the fire was extinguished.

Another person was inside when the fire started, but made it out with no injuries.

Following the incident, one firefighter was transported to the burn center for minor burns.

The fire department said the left side of the home was left seriously damaged. The home did not have working smoke alarms, and the property damage is estimated to be around $150,000, fire officials said.

Along with the fire department, an arson task force and Prince George’s County detectives are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

