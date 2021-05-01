CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead, 3 injured…

1 dead, 3 injured in Prince George’s Co. car crash

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 9, 2021, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A person is dead and three others were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sunday.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Mike Shapiro Drive near Old Alexandria Ferry Road in the Clinton neighborhood.

Prince George’s County Police said one adult died at the scene, and three others were seriously injured.

Paramedics took the child, teenager and adult to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

No arrests were made after the crash and the cause is unknown.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up