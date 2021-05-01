1 dead, 3 injured in Prince George’s Co. car crash

A person is dead and three others were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Prince George's County, Maryland, Sunday.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Mike Shapiro Drive near Old Alexandria Ferry Road in the Clinton neighborhood.

Prince George’s County Police said one adult died at the scene, and three others were seriously injured.

Paramedics took the child, teenager and adult to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

No arrests were made after the crash and the cause is unknown.