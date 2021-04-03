Women dead after shooting in Prince George’s Co., Maryland

A woman is dead after she was shot and killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Friday.
The fatal shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday on 56th Avenue near Hamilton Street.
Police said they found the victim sitting in a car with gunshot wounds.
The woman died at the scene.
FATAL SHOOTING: Officers responded to the 5200 block of 56th Ave at approx. 7:00 pm for a shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult female inside of a car suffering from gunshot trauma. She was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/EjOP3OcyPx
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 3, 2021
No arrests have been made and police have not said what caused the killing.
Police are asking if anyone has information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.
This is a developing story.