Women dead after shooting in Prince George’s Co., Maryland

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

April 3, 2021, 3:08 AM

A woman is dead after she was shot and killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Friday. 

The fatal shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday on 56th Avenue near Hamilton Street.

Police said they found the victim sitting in a car with gunshot wounds.

The woman died at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police have not said what caused the killing.

Police are asking if anyone has information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. 

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

