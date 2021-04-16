Prince George’s Co. schools survey students, families about pandemic stress

The survey responses will let school officials gauge a student's level of academic stress, any family or home stress, and see some of the specific coping strategies the students use.

Prince George’s County Public Schools is trying something new to help students who may be experiencing stress and anxiety coping during the pandemic: an anonymous, online survey.

The school system is trying to give students a way to check in with their feelings, to let kids know that PGCPS has a mental health web site. It will also help mental health professionals prepare materials resources to help kids who may be in crisis.

Elementary schoolers have their own survey, middle and high schoolers use the same one.

Families are asked to complete the survey by Friday, April 23.