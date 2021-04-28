CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Prince George’s Co. officer retires after tax evasion charges

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 28, 2021, 7:22 AM

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, police lieutenant has retired from his job less than a week after being charged with tax evasion for allegedly underreporting more than $1 million he made from a side business.

Edward Scott Finn was no longer with the Prince George’s County Police Department as of Monday, a spokeswoman for the law enforcement agency confirmed. Finn’s police powers had been suspended since March due to an unrelated administrative matter.

Finn faces five counts of attempting to evade or defeat federal taxes for a side business he ran that employs off-duty police as private security for apartment complexes in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

Federal prosecutors accuse Finn of depositing over $1.3 million of income from the company’s services into his own bank account and those of his children between 2014 and 2019, then neglecting to report the money on corporate tax or personal returns.

The Internal Revenue Service obtained photos from a Capital One bank branch claiming to show Finn depositing the checks into his personal account. According to an affidavit, the omission resulted in about $484,000 of lost federal tax revenue.

In a statement announcing Finn’s charges, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks shared the “disappointment and anger of many in our community regarding yet another negative incident within our department,” and thanked prosecutors for “working to ensure officers like Lieutenant Finn are being held accountable for abusing their authority and eroding public trust.”

If convicted, Finn faces a maximum of five years in prison on each count.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

