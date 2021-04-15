CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man found lying on…

Man found lying on Outer Loop in Prince George’s County

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 15, 2021, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Maryland are investigating why a man was found lying in the travel lanes of Interstate 495 after he allegedly jumped out of his vehicle.

It happened Thursday before 3 p.m. on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway near Lanham. Maryland State Police said they received several calls reporting a body lying in the roadway.

When they arrived, they found a man wearing black sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt on the road, and a black Honda Accord on the right shoulder with the engine running and in neutral, a news release said.

The man, identified as Mahmoud Diop, 30, of D.C., was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A witness who was driving a tractor trailer told police that the driver of the car jumped out of the driver-side window and tried to jump onto the back end of the tractor trailer. He said the car also continued to travel without anyone in it.

Several witnesses gave similar accounts of what happened.

Police believe the car traveled on the right shoulder before it struck the guard rail and stopped. They are investigating whether impairment contributed to the incident.

One left lane was getting by in the area where police were investigating. All lanes reopened just before 4:30 p.m.

Below is the area where it happened.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Data gathering for Veterans Affairs investigations is an ‘iterative process’

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up