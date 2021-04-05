Beltsville man, 20, charged with reckless driving for Md. 212 incident

A driver believed to be involved in reckless driving incident on Maryland Route 212 Saturday night has been charged with multiple offenses, Maryland State Police said.

A driver believed to be involved in a reckless driving incident on Maryland Route 212 Saturday night has been charged with multiple offenses, Maryland State Police said.

Police charged Jonathan C. Iraheta, 20, of Beltsville, with six traffic citations that carry fines of more than $1,800.

The traffic citations against Iraheta include traveling 90 mph in a posted 35 mph zone, reckless driving, negligent driving, aggressive driving, following too closely and unsafe lane change.

The state police said while a state trooper was responding around 7 p.m. Saturday night to multiple reports of high-performance vehicles blocking one loop of the Capital Beltway and spinning wheels near U.S. Route 1, Prince George’s County police received a call that that group had moved to Md. 212.

The police said troopers headed to Md. 212 and saw an orange 2020 Dodge Charger being operated recklessly on westbound Md. 212 at Interstate 95.

The temporary tag on the car had been altered to try to conceal the actual numbers, the police said.

Police cannot say that the same driver was involved with what occurred on the Beltway but told WTOP the vehicle looked “similar” to the one involved with doing donuts on the Beltway.

Maryland State Police said in recent months that hundreds of citations have been issued for speeding and reckless driving across the region.