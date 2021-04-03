WATCH: Vehicle spins donuts in middle of Beltway

A car spun donuts in the middle of the beltway in Prince George's County Saturday evening.

A car spun donuts in the middle of the beltway in Prince George’s County Saturday evening.

Maryland State Police said a line of cars slowed all outer-loop lanes to a standstill around 7 p.m. Saturday near I-95.

Once all lanes were blocked, some drives at the front of the line got out of their cars and a sedan started to do at least five donuts.

The group blocked traffic for around eight minutes, then went on their way.

Maryland State Police officers did respond to the incident, but no arrests were made.