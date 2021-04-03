CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
WATCH: Vehicle spins donuts in middle of Beltway

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

April 3, 2021, 9:48 PM

A car spun donuts in the middle of the beltway in Prince George’s County Saturday evening.

 

Maryland State Police said a line of cars slowed all outer-loop lanes to a standstill around 7 p.m. Saturday near I-95.

 

Once all lanes were blocked, some drives at the front of the line got out of their cars and a sedan started to do at least five donuts.  

 

The group blocked traffic for around eight minutes, then went on their way. 

 

Maryland State Police officers did respond to the incident, but no arrests were made.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

