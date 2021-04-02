CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. vaccine update | DC to loosen restrictions May 1 | Some Va. counties offer 1c essential workers vaccines | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 2 dead after Sunday…

2 dead after Sunday night crash in Prince George’s County

Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com
Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

April 6, 2021, 12:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two people were killed Sunday evening when their cars collided on southbound U.S. Route 301 in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said a 2014 Honda CR-V was traveling south along Route 301, in the area of Harbour Way, when it collided with a 2006 Toyota Scion.

The Scion was stopped at a traffic signal when it was struck in the rear by the Honda, police said.

The Toyota’s driver, 68-year-old John Starr of Annapolis, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda — identified by police as 70-year-old D.C. resident Elizabeth Davis — was transported to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Jeff Dokken, director of Encore Rocks — a rock ‘n’ roll choir — told WTOP that Starr was the choir’s band leader for many years and they had become very good friends.

“John was one of the most talented musicians I ever met … I do not use this phrase lightly, but he was a true genius,” Dokken said.

He went on to tell WTOP that Starr had a “kind heart” and “generous spirit.”

John never knew a stranger. He would sit and chat with you for hours, and his infectious energy and passion would draw you in and make you feel as though you had been friends for years,” Dokken said. 

Southbound Route 301 was closed for about two hours as a result of the crash. The WTOP Traffic Center reported all lanes reopened around 1:30 a.m. after a crash investigation.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash.

Below is a map of the area:

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

A long-serving and steady voice for public service and performance calls it a day

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up