2 dead after Sunday night crash in Prince George’s County

Two people were killed Sunday evening when their cars collided on southbound U.S. Route 301 in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said a 2014 Honda CR-V was traveling south along Route 301, in the area of Harbour Way, when it collided with a 2006 Toyota Scion.

The Scion was stopped at a traffic signal when it was struck in the rear by the Honda, police said.

The Toyota’s driver, 68-year-old John Starr of Annapolis, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda — identified by police as 70-year-old D.C. resident Elizabeth Davis — was transported to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Jeff Dokken, director of Encore Rocks — a rock ‘n’ roll choir — told WTOP that Starr was the choir’s band leader for many years and they had become very good friends.

“John was one of the most talented musicians I ever met … I do not use this phrase lightly, but he was a true genius,” Dokken said.

He went on to tell WTOP that Starr had a “kind heart” and “generous spirit.”

“John never knew a stranger. He would sit and chat with you for hours, and his infectious energy and passion would draw you in and make you feel as though you had been friends for years,” Dokken said.

Southbound Route 301 was closed for about two hours as a result of the crash. The WTOP Traffic Center reported all lanes reopened around 1:30 a.m. after a crash investigation.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash.

