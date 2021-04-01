CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Biden to push shots for all | New vaccine advisor for Prince George's Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
1 dead, another injured in Capitol Heights shooting

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

April 21, 2021, 7:59 AM

One woman is dead and another woman injured after being shot Tuesday in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Quinn Street and Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights.

Police said two women were shot and both were transported to nearby hospitals, where one of the women died. The second woman has non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting is under investigation and they’re asking anyone with information to contact police online or at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of the area where it happened:

