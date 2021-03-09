Woman struck, killed in BW Parkway crash

U.S. Park Police responded to a crash around 4:30 a.m. involving a pedestrian on the northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway, after the exit for Md. Route 202 in Cheverly.

A woman is dead after being struck on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.

U.S. Park Police responded to a crash around 4:30 a.m. involving a pedestrian on the northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway, after the exit for Md. Route 202 in Cheverly.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash. Police said the driver remained on scene.

As of 7:40 a.m. the WTOP Traffic Center reports northbound travelers are being diverted to Route 202 for the ongoing crash reconstruction. Backups in the northbound direction stretch back past U.S. 50.

Southbound lanes are open, but commuters should anticipate rubbernecking slowdowns approaching Md. 450/Annapolis Road.

