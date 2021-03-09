CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Woman struck, killed in BW Parkway crash

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

March 9, 2021, 7:44 AM

A woman is dead after being struck on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.

U.S. Park Police responded to a crash around 4:30 a.m. involving a pedestrian on the northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway, after the exit for Md. Route 202 in Cheverly.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash. Police said the driver remained on scene.

As of 7:40 a.m. the WTOP Traffic Center reports northbound travelers are being diverted to Route 202 for the ongoing crash reconstruction. Backups in the northbound direction stretch back past U.S. 50.

Southbound lanes are open, but commuters should anticipate rubbernecking slowdowns approaching Md. 450/Annapolis Road.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.

Below is a map of the area:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

