Prince George’s Co. enters Phase 2A of its vaccine rollout

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

March 23, 2021, 9:35 AM

Prince George’s County residents eligible under Phase 2A of its vaccine rollout plan will be able to receive appointments at public clinics in the Maryland county starting Tuesday.

Residents who live or work in the area and who have preregistered for an appointment with the Prince George’s County Health Department are now eligible to book a shot at a county-run vaccine clinic, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks confirmed Tuesday morning.

“I am pleased to announce that we will be moving forward with offering everyone eligible in Phase 2A the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 through our county health department,” Alsobrooks said in a news release.

“Given the increase in vaccine supply, those in Phase 2A and later phases will not have to wait as long to receive their vaccine.”

Eligible individuals can register for a shot at a county-run clinic through an online form. Individuals in Phase 2A include adults 60 years of age and older. Seniors covered under previous phases will continue to be prioritized as new doses become available.

Walk-ups are not accepted.

Residents also can register separately for a vaccine at one of several, state-operated mass vaccination centers through Maryland’s GoVAX system, including at Six Flags America Theme Park in Upper Marlboro.

