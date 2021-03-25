Police release video of Bladensburg gas-station carjacking

The police are asking for the public’s help finding someone who shot at a driver and stole his car at a gas station in in Bladensburg, Maryland, last week.

The Prince George’s County police on Thursday released video of the incident at a gas station on Annapolis Road at about 1:30 a.m. March 17.

The victim was gassing up his white Kia Forte when a man got out of a dark gray Nissan Altima and demanded the Kia at gunpoint.

The two got into a struggle, the police said, and the suspect shot at the driver. The bullets passed through the man’s clothes, but didn’t injure him, the police said.

The shooter then got into the Kia and drove off.

If you have any more information, the police are asking you to call them at 301-699-2601. You can also give your tip anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), by going online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.