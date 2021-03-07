CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Oxon Hill man dead after shooting

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

March 7, 2021, 8:06 AM

A Saturday night shooting in Oxon Hill, Maryland, has left one man dead, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Glassmanor Drive on Saturday evening at approximately 7:50 p.m., where they found an adult male laying outside suffering from trauma to his upper body.

He was declared dead at the scene. The victim’s identity had not been made public as of Sunday morning.

Detectives are working to establish suspects and a motive for the shooting, and ask anyone with information to contact PG Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of the area:

