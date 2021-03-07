Oxon Hill man dead after shooting

A Saturday night shooting in Oxon Hill, Maryland, has left one man dead, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Glassmanor Drive on Saturday evening at approximately 7:50 p.m., where they found an adult male laying outside suffering from trauma to his upper body.

He was declared dead at the scene. The victim’s identity had not been made public as of Sunday morning.

Detectives are working to establish suspects and a motive for the shooting, and ask anyone with information to contact PG Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/GbU64rU97m — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 7, 2021

