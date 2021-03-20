Man stabbed to death in Hyattsville, Maryland

A man is dead after he was stabbed in an alleyway in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Saturday.

A man died after he was stabbed in an alleyway in Hyattsville, Maryland, this weekend.

The stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday along Ager Road near Hamilton Street, according to a Hyattsville City Police Department release.

Crime Report: This afternoon, HCPD officers responded to a call of a cutting in an alley on the 5400 block of Ager Rd. and found a man w/ multiple knife wounds. He later died at the hospital. Per standard procedure, PGPD Homicide is investigating. — City of Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) March 21, 2021

Officers found the victim suffering from multiple knife wounds and immediately worked to save him, the release said.

Paramedics then took the man to a hospital where he later died.

Police have no lead yet on what caused the stabbing, but the Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.