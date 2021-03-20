CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Man stabbed to death in Hyattsville, Maryland

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

March 20, 2021, 11:25 PM

A man died after he was stabbed in an alleyway in Hyattsville, Maryland, this weekend.

The stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday along Ager Road near Hamilton Street, according to a Hyattsville City Police Department release.

Officers found the victim suffering from multiple knife wounds and immediately worked to save him, the release said. 

Paramedics then took the man to a hospital where he later died.

Police have no lead yet on what caused the stabbing, but the Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

