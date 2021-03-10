Laurel boy hurt after 12 foot fall from balcony

A boy who fell approximately 12 feet from a balcony Wednesday in Prince George's County, Maryland, has suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have nothing to indicate the incident was anything other than an accident.

Prince George’s County fire officials responded to the 8800 block of Hunting Lane in Laurel around 12:45 p.m. and found the child non-responsive. The child was taken to an area trauma center for treatment of injuries originally thought to be life-threatening.

Approx 12:44pm, #PGFD units were dispatched to the 8800 blk of Hunting Ln in Laurel for a child who reportedly fell approx 12 ft off of a balcony. Upon arrival, crews located an unresponsive pediatric patient; transported with life-threatening injuries to area trauma center. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) March 10, 2021

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.