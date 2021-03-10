CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Laurel boy hurt after 12 foot fall from balcony

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

March 10, 2021, 4:28 PM

A boy who fell approximately 12 feet from a balcony Wednesday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have nothing to indicate the incident was anything other than an accident.

Prince George’s County fire officials responded to the 8800 block of Hunting Lane in Laurel around 12:45 p.m. and found the child non-responsive. The child was taken to an area trauma center for treatment of injuries originally thought to be life-threatening.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

