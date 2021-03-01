CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 injured, at least…

1 injured, at least 12 apartments displaced after Landover fire

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

March 26, 2021, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One person was injured and residents from at least 12 apartments in Landover, Maryland, have been displaced after a Friday afternoon fire.

Flames could be seen coming from the three-story apartment building near FedEx Field. The two-alarm fire started just before 3 p.m., Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said.

The unidentified injured person was taken to the hospital, officials said.

The fire has been extinguished, but the cause is unknown.

Officials said the number of homes impacted could increase.

Below is a video of the fire.


Stay with WTOP for updates to this developing story.

 

 

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD initiates CMMC review — big deal or perfunctory?

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up