1 injured, at least 12 apartments displaced after Landover fire

One person was injured and residents from at least 12 apartments in Landover, Maryland, have been displaced after a Friday afternoon fire.

Flames could be seen coming from the three-story apartment building near FedEx Field. The two-alarm fire started just before 3 p.m., Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said.

The unidentified injured person was taken to the hospital, officials said.

The fire has been extinguished, but the cause is unknown.

Officials said the number of homes impacted could increase.

