A Preview of WTOPs newest podcast, Season 2 of American Nightmare: Murder In A Safe Place

On January 13, 1998, Sherry Crandell was found raped and murdered inside her office at Prince George’s County Medical Center. The killer was never found and the investigation left a community with more questions than answers.

Now, 23 years later, reporter Paul Wagner tells the story and interviews family members, colleagues and law enforcement to see where the case is today.

This is a preview of what’s to come when Murder In A Safe Place, Episode1 releases on Feb. 22. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.