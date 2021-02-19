CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
VIDEO: A deeper look at Season 2 of WTOP’s American Nightmare Series: Murder In A Safe Place

February 19, 2021, 1:01 PM

On January 13, 1998, Sherry Crandell was found raped and murdered inside her office at Prince George’s County Medical Center. The killer was never found and the investigation left a community with more questions than answers.

Now, 23 years later, reporter Paul Wagner tells the story and interviews family members, colleagues and law enforcement to see where the case is today.

This is a preview of what’s to come when Murder In A Safe Place, Episode1 releases on Feb. 22. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

