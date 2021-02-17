CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Prince George’s County police honored for Capitol riot response

Melissa Howell

February 17, 2021, 2:48 PM

Prince George’s County police officers are honored in a ceremony for protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Firefighters thank Prince George’s County police for protecting the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Prince George’s County police officers are honored in a ceremony for protecting the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
(1/3)

First responders from across the region made their way to Prince George’s County, Maryland, for a ceremony on Wednesday to thank officers for their role in protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Police officers and firefighters drove by to show their gratitude, waving to the 80 officers lined up outside FedEx Field.

“We are thankful to you and we want you to know, along with our county executive and the county council, we know what you are doing and we will not forget what you are doing,” said Prince George’s County Council Chair Calvin Hawkins during the ceremony.

“It makes me feel proud. I’m honored to be a Prince George’s County police officer,” said Sgt. Jamal Johnson, who has been with the department for 20 years.

He added that the support and gratitude from the community reminds him of the importance of their efforts on Jan. 6.

Lt. Chris Alexander was also honored: “It’s always good to see people come together and support you.”

Alexander stressed that there is still work to be done within the community during a time when the nation is deeply divided: “We have a lot of unrest and people are not sure if they can still trust us, and I think the message that we need to convey is that absolutely you can, and we’re here for you. We’re here to support you; we’re here to protect you.”

