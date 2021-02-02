2 dead following head-on crash in Prince George’s Co.

A white Honda Civic was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 when it collided head-on with a white Hyundai Sonata, according to a preliminary police investigation.

A head-on car crash in Cheverly, Maryland, early Sunday morning left a pair of women dead.

Maryland State Police said at about 5:10 a.m. troopers from its College Park Barrack responded to eastbound Route 50 at Route 201 for a report of head-on crash involving a pair of vehicles.

A white Honda Civic was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 when it collided head-on with a white Hyundai Sonata, according to a preliminary police investigation.

Police said the driver of the Honda, a 31-year-old female, and the driver of the Hyundai, a 53-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Their identifies are being withheld until families are notified, police said.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported that eastbound Route 50, which was closed between Kenilworth Avenue and Columbia Park Road for the crash investigation, was reopened to traffic by 9:48 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

