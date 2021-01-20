Prince George’s council requests 6 months to comment on environmental impact of high-speed train

The Prince George's County council in Maryland voted 10-0 Tuesday in favor of requesting six months to comment on the environmental impact of a proposed high-speed train.

It voted to send a joint letter to the Maryland State Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration asking them to extend to six months the period for public comment on the draft environmental impact statement on the proposed Maglev train project.

There’s opposition in the county to the proposed high-speed train that would pass through the county, connecting D.C. and Baltimore in 15 minutes.

On the other hand, the Maryland Purple Line light-rail project is a top transportation priority in Prince George’s County.

Council members voted unanimously to send a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan asking him to release funds intended to aid businesses along the Purple Line’s construction corridor.

The council’s letter says it’s very concerned $2 million set aside by the General Assembly, available for distribution since July 1, 2020, has not reached the struggling businesses.