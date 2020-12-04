CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Prince George’s Co. libraries partner with Operation Warm for books and coat drive

Ken Duffy | @KenDuffyNews

December 4, 2020, 11:32 PM

The library system in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is working together with a national nonprofit to help local children stay warm during the winter months. 

Prince George’s County Memorial Library System is working with Operation Warm to distribute books and winter coats to children next weekend.

The event features each child receiving free books and a complimentary winter coat. 

Instead of a usual drive, the items will be handed off during a curbside pickup at several branches from 10 a.m. to noon next Saturday, Dec. 12.

“We know there’s a lot of need right now, and we’re just happy to play a small role,” the library system’s CEO Roberta Phillips told WTOP.

Residents must click on a branch name to sign up for pickup by Dec. 9.

Coats are still available at four branches: Largo-KetteringLaurelOxon Hill and Spauldings.

The Prince George’s Co. libraries held a similar coat drive last year, passing out approximately 200 coats. This year, the library system increased its inventory but added more clothing items because of high demand.

Philips said the initial plan was for about 500 coats, but the system expects the number to be over 700 this year.

Coats will be distributed at five different locations, including those listed above. The New Carrolton already has exhausted its advance orders.

“It doesn’t discourage us because we know that there are a lot of other groups out there that are following our lead,” Phillips said. “So I think there are going to be more coat drives coming in the county.”

Children (aged 2 to 18) are eligible for a free coat with sizes ranging from 2T (for toddlers) to adult extra-large.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required at pickup.

Residents can also call to preregister at (240) 455-5451. (Tuesday to Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.)

