US Route 50 EB reopens after dump truck crash snarls traffic

The eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 50 were blocked for hours in Prince George’s County, Maryland, after a dump truck overturned and dumped sand on the road Wednesday morning.

The accident happened a bit before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes before the intersection with Maryland Route 3 and U.S. 301 and after Maryland Route 197 (Crain Highway). The right lane and shoulder were opened before 12:30 p.m.; the rest of the road, at about 2:30.

The westbound left lane was blocked for nearly three hours as well, although the rest of the westbound lanes got by, and the one blocked lane was reopened at about 1:45 p.m.

The dump truck was evidently headed west and crashed through the median and rolled over in the eastbound lanes.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department said that a motorist pulled the driver out of the truck. The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries the fire department described as non-life threatening. A second patient didn’t need to be transported, they said.

Approx 10:50am, #PGFD units were dispatched to Rt. 50 EB at 301 for a collision involving a dump truck and passenger vehicle. The truck overturned, a passerby pulled the driver out; transported to hospital w/non-life threatening injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/H5pP26JGgl — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) December 9, 2020