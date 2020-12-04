U.Md. student-led group provides funds for students in need

The University of Maryland Student Government Association (SGA) said it was able to allocate $410,249 due to a surplus of funds from the fall semester and "as result of the abrupt change in the circumstances of the 2020 spring semester" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Maryland’s student government association has allocated more than $400,000 for “critical services” to “support students in need,” it said.

The University of Maryland Student Government Association said it was able to allocate $410,249 due to a surplus of funds from the fall semester and “as result of the abrupt change in the circumstances of the 2020 spring semester” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SGA said the surplus will allow it to “follow through with our goals and expand student services through the allocation of $410,249 to various funds, programs and initiatives.”

How the SGA funds will be divided up, is broken down below.

$48,000 for the supply of free feminine hygiene products is bathrooms across campus

$10,000 to provide free mental health first aid training over the next two semesters

$5,000 to the Emergency Meal Fund to provide students who face food insecurity with temporary free meals from UMD dinning halls

$47,249 to the Campus Pantry to support the installment of a full and functional Culinary Training Center to provide students with a space to increase food literacy through hands-on instruction

$300,000 to the Student Crisis Fund to support students in financial need, primarily as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The funds will ensure that students’ needs are being met not only during these trying times but also for years to come,” according to a statement issued by the SGA on Thursday.