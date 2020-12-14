Prince George’s Co. launches scholarship program to build technical talent

Prince George's County is launching a scholarship program to build up its pipeline of technical talent.

Employ Prince George’s is partnering with the Lanham, Maryland-based tech company 2U, Inc. to establish the program, which will aim to “put high-quality training programs within reach of local residents from underrepresented backgrounds,” according to the scholarship’s website.

Applications for the scholarship are open until Dec. 31. Recipients will receive a 65% tuition reduction.

David Sutphen, the company’s chief strategy and engagement officer, said the partnership will provide the opportunity for students to attend boot camps that can teach them skills like coding and cybersecurity that employers are looking for in applicants.

“Among the fastest-growing jobs are those that require some level of tech skill … even in the face of COVID,” Sutphen said.

The public-private partnership was launched with the George Washington University’s College of Professional Studies as a partner.

Gilbane Construction, Element 84 and NGEN are listed as corporate partners.

More information about the scholarship is available on the Access 2 Education Scholarship Fund’s website.