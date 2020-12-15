Police identify man killed in Prince George’s Co. car crash

Police have identified a man killed in a car crash Sunday in Fort Washington.

The driver has been identified as Ellis Preston Dyson, 56, of Fort Washington.

According to police, Dyson was traveling northbound on Livingston Road shortly after 7 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over to the southbound lanes for unknown reasons, hitting an SUV as the car passed Taylor Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and declined medical treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Below is a map of where the crash took place: