CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dead near Landover…

Man dead near Landover after report of shooting

Matt Small

December 19, 2020, 6:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was killed Friday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to police.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to the 500 block of Pacer Drive near Landover for the report of a shooting at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Officers found an adult male suffering from trauma who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A homicide investigation is underway, according to police.


Police are asking anyone with information to contact them online or call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

A map of the area is below.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up