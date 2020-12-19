Man dead near Landover after report of shooting

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating the death of a man near Landover.

Listen now to WTOP News

A man was killed Friday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to police.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to the 500 block of Pacer Drive near Landover for the report of a shooting at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Officers found an adult male suffering from trauma who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A homicide investigation is underway, according to police.

We are on scene of a homicide investigation in the 500 block of Pacer Drive near Landover. pic.twitter.com/YPhQjhE0h4 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 19, 2020



Police are asking anyone with information to contact them online or call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

A map of the area is below.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.