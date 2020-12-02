CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Laurel house fire victim…

Laurel house fire victim ID’d as man, 78

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

December 2, 2020, 6:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Prince George's Co. firefighters battle a fire on Bond Mill Road in West Laurel on Monday morning. (Courtesy PGFD/Sarah Porter)
Prince George’s Co. firefighters battle a fire on Bond Mill Road in West Laurel on Monday morning. (Courtesy PGFD/Sarah Porter)

Courtesy PGFD
Prince George's Co. firefighters battle a fire on Bond Mill Road in West Laurel on Monday morning. (Courtesy PGFD/Sarah Porter)
Prince George’s Co. firefighters battle a fire on Bond Mill Road in West Laurel on Monday morning. (Courtesy PGFD/Sarah Porter)

Courtesy PGFD
Prince George's Co. firefighters battle a fire on Bond Mill Road in West Laurel on Monday morning. (Courtesy PGFD/Sarah Porter)
Prince George’s Co. firefighters battle a fire on Bond Mill Road in West Laurel on Monday morning. (Courtesy PGFD/Sarah Porter)

Courtesy PGFD
(1/3)
Prince George's Co. firefighters battle a fire on Bond Mill Road in West Laurel on Monday morning. (Courtesy PGFD/Sarah Porter)
Prince George's Co. firefighters battle a fire on Bond Mill Road in West Laurel on Monday morning. (Courtesy PGFD/Sarah Porter)
Prince George's Co. firefighters battle a fire on Bond Mill Road in West Laurel on Monday morning. (Courtesy PGFD/Sarah Porter)

Prince George’s County fire officials have identified the man found dead Monday morning in a Laurel, Maryland, house fire as 78-year-old George Edward Kowalski.

Kowalsk’si was recovered from his home in the 16000 block of Bond Mill Road, after an hourslong blaze that caused the floor to cave in.

The cause of the $345,000 fire in the cluttered home has yet to be determined.

Fire and rescue units from Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard and Anne Arundel counties were dispatched to the Laurel address for the fire around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Montgomery County firefighters arriving first to the scene found flames billowing from the one-story single-family home, and that part of the first floor had collapsed into the basement.

Efforts to put out the fire were hampered by what a Prince George’s County news release described as “excessive storage conditions throughout the home,” as well as the crumbling floor. Fearing a total collapse, crews were ordered to evacuate the house and continue their work from the outside.

Fire crews found Kowalski’s body over three hours later.

The country fire marshal is conducting an investigation into Kowalksi’s death together with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s homicide unit. Detectives do not currently suspect foul play.

Three Prince George’s County firefighters were taken to a hospital during efforts to contain the fire. All were discharged after evaluation.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ranks leaves DoD to join CIA to run mega-cloud program

USPS regulator raises price cap for mail rates after 10-year review

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

Most agencies still on their own to fill cyber talent gaps, solarium says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up