Failing retaining wall will force people from their homes in Prince George’s Co.

Nick Iannelli | @NickWTOP

December 8, 2020, 1:25 PM

The retaining wall that was built behind the homes on Hallwood Place in Fort Washington, Maryland, has failed and cannot be repaired, according to county inspectors. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

They don’t know when it will happen, but a group of homeowners in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will be told at some point that they need to vacate their homes because the ground below them has become too unstable.

A retaining wall that was built behind the homes on Hallwood Place in Fort Washington has failed and cannot be repaired, according to county inspectors.

As a result, the land the properties were built on is slowly sliding down a hill.

“It really breaks my heart,” said Prince Malcolm, who lives directly next to the homes. “The scary part is we don’t know when this wall is going to collapse.”

The Prince George’s County Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement told the homeowners that the situation is being monitored and, when it becomes too dangerous, the people who live there will need to leave.

“I’m afraid for myself and my family,” said Malcolm, concerned that the whole block could be damaged.

According to a statement from the county obtained by NBC Washington, county leaders are trying to broker an agreement between the homebuilder “DR Horton,” the wall designer “Hillis Carnes” and the wall builder “Hardscapes.”

As a result of the failing retaining wall, the land the properties were built on is slowly sliding down a hill. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

DR Horton claimed the wall had been approved by the county before it purchased the finished lots, but the company said it is willing to help financially when an agreement is reached.

“They need to step up,” said Malcolm, referring to the county and other parties involved. “This is all business and politics.”

As of now, however, the people most affected by the faulty wall are being left in the dark as to what, if any, assistance they may receive from the county when the time comes to vacate their homes.

