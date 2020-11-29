CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nurses wanted | DCPS expands testing | Santa at a distance | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Woodbridge man dies after shooting in Prince William Co.

Zeke Hartner

November 29, 2020, 6:03 PM

A man was killed by gunfire at a large gathering of people in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Sunday morning.

Prince William County police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 4000 block of Westwind Drive. Residents had reported that a large number of people were gathered together in the area where the gun shots were fired.

Following the gunfire, the group dispersed and police said 18-year-old Michael Adom, of Woodbridge, was later brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking that anyone with information contact their tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.

Below is the area of where the shooting happened:

