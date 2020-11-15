CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
Woman seeks clues in sister’s disappearance 35 years ago

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 3:18 PM

EDGEWATER, Md. — A woman in Maryland is hoping that someone will come forward with information about her sister’s disappearance 35 years ago.

The Capital Gazette reported Sunday that Toni Brooke is working with the Maryland Missing Persons Network to raise awareness of her sister’s case.

Leann Faulk was reported missing in Prince George’s County on Nov. 16, 1985. She was 21 years old when she was last seen near the District of Columbia suburb of Oxon Hill.

Authorities investigated Faulk’s case as a homicide, but her body was never found. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the location of Faulk’s remains.

