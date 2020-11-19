THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George’s County police…

Prince George’s County police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Anna Gawel

November 19, 2020, 8:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County police are looking for the driver of a car who struck and killed a pedestrian in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Kenilworth Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, where they found 47-year-old Keith Anthony Warren of D.C. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Warren was walking in the southbound lanes of Kenilworth Avenue when he was stuck by a vehicle traveling southbound. Investigators said Warren was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The vehicle that struck him is described as a black or dark-colored SUV or sedan with damage to the front and side of the driver’s side. The car lost its driver’s side mirror during the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 301-731-4422 or 866-411-TIPS (8477) or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Below is a map of where the collision took place:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

IRS commissioner says IT modernization underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

Military setting record COVID cases as nationwide numbers balloon

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up