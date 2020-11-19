Prince George’s County police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Prince George’s County police are looking for the driver of a car who struck and killed a pedestrian in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police are looking for the driver of a car who struck and killed a pedestrian in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Kenilworth Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, where they found 47-year-old Keith Anthony Warren of D.C. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Warren was walking in the southbound lanes of Kenilworth Avenue when he was stuck by a vehicle traveling southbound. Investigators said Warren was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The vehicle that struck him is described as a black or dark-colored SUV or sedan with damage to the front and side of the driver’s side. The car lost its driver’s side mirror during the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 301-731-4422 or 866-411-TIPS (8477) or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Below is a map of where the collision took place: