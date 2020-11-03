Prince George’s Co. fire displaces 10 people

A fire on Welshire Drive in Upper Marlboro left 10 people without a home.

There weren’t any injuries.

Firefighters responded to 9900 block of Welshire Drive in Upper Marlboro just before noon Monday.

Flames could be seen coming from the garage and the second floor.

Crews rescued one resident as well as four pets.

VIDEO: #PGFD Firefighters inside home in 9900 blk of Welshire Dr today in Upper Marlboro as they conduct an interior attack and locate 1 resident who was inside at the time of the fire. Crews safety assisted the resident out to safety. Info follows… pic.twitter.com/GcRtzPhVUK — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) November 2, 2020

The county’s emergency management office is assisting the seven adults and three children who were displaced.

Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire.

Below is a map of where it happened.