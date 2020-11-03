ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Prince George’s Co. fire displaces 10 people

Laura Spitalniak | @LauraSpitalniak

November 3, 2020, 4:45 AM

A fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland left 10 people without a home  on Monday.

There weren’t any injuries.

Firefighters responded to 9900 block of Welshire Drive in Upper Marlboro just before noon Monday.

Flames could be seen coming from the garage and the second floor.

Crews rescued one resident as well as four pets.

The county’s emergency management office is assisting the seven adults and three children who were displaced.

Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire.

Below is a map of where it happened.

