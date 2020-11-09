Prince George’s Co. begins on-demand neighborhood rider service

Starting Monday, the Prince George's County Department of Public Works and Transportation will examine the feasibility of its new PGC Link through a small scale demo in the Fort Washington area.

An on-demand neighborhood transit service launching Monday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will let residents book pickups from their own homes with no fixed stops or schedules.

The service will function a lot differently than other public transportation options residents are likely used to. For one, there won’t be a set schedule, pickup spots or routes — instead, riders will be able to request service to their location through an app called TransLoc now available for iOS or Android phones.

After requesting a ride, travelers will be given an estimated pickup time and be able to track their vehicle on a map with alerts once it nears arrival, similar to an Uber or Lyft. See detailed instructions on how to install the app and call for a pickup.

“DPW&T’s new on demand transit service helps you get around in defined neighborhoods,” reads a news release describing the service. “It comes to your door when you book a ride during service hours.”

The pilot program’s initial service area will be bounded by Interstate 495 to the north, the Potomac River on the west, Old Fort Road on the south and the communities of Palmers Corner, Friendly and Fort Washington Forest on the east.

Passengers can travel anywhere within that approximately 17-mile zone — notably, including National Harbor, MGM Casino, Old Forte Village Shopping Center and Tanger Outlets — but cannot be picked up or dropped off outside it.

Service hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with only same-day reservations available. Fares are $2 payable with the app; SmarTrip cards are not accepted.