Original Ledo Restaurant to stay in College Park under new management

Jose Umana

November 22, 2020, 7:21 AM

The original Ledo Restaurant is here to stay after a brief hiatus.

The restaurant, located on 4509 Knox Road in College Park, Maryland, was set to close its doors Sunday after 65 years of serving its square pizzas and Italian dishes.

In both a sign on the door and in a social media post Saturday, the Marcos family said the restaurant will return under new management in four to seven months.

“A local group has purchased the business and will remain a Ledo,” the sign said.

Tommy Marcos Sr. and Robert L. Beall founded and opened the original Ledo Restaurant in Adelphi in 1955. The original ovens and restaurant moved to College Park in 2010. Tommy Sr.’s son, Tommy Jr., told The Diamondback earlier this year that he was selling the restaurant to retire.

The business split off in 1989 when Marcos Jr. and James Beall started a franchise model to create the Ledo Pizza restaurant chain.

The restaurant will be open in its current form for the last time from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The new ownership group will provide more details on their plans for Ledo’s return in 2021 in the upcoming future.

