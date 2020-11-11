Man arrested in deadly shooting at New Carrollton Metro station

A Riverdale, Maryland, man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at the New Carrollton Metro station on Sunday.

A Riverdale, Maryland, man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at the New Carrollton Metro station on Sunday.

Metro Transit Police said they arrested Abel Rojas Guzman, 28, on Wednesday in connection to the death of Demetrio Santos-Barros, who was found with gunshot wounds at the bus stop near the Metro station.

Guzman has been charged with first-degree murder, among other charges.

Investigators believe Guzman approached Santos-Barros and shot him multiple times. Santos-Barros was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro police said they took Guzman into custody “without incident.”