Prince George’s Co. school board to vote on public-private partnership to build schools

Ahead of a vote by the school board on Wednesday night, leaders in Prince George’s County, Maryland, called for support for an alternative financing plan that would use a public-private partnership to build six schools in the county, which would be the first of its kind in the nation.

Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson said when students at at Drew-Freeman Middle School in Suitland return to classes on Feb. 1, 2021, they will see the same outdated building.

“They will enter a school building that is 60 years of age and nothing has changed,” Goldson said. “All we have done is a Band-Aid and patchwork. And unfortunately, Drew-Freeman is not the only school.”

Goldson told reporters that the county school system is facing a backlog of $8.5 billion in school infrastructure replacement and renovation. She also stated that over 40% of the school buildings are over 60 years old.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks was one of the speakers at the press event.

“It is well-needed and well-deserved by all of our families who have said to us they did not want delay. They did not want us to be bound up in bureaucracy. They wanted action,” Alsobrooks said.

According to the school board, the partnership with Prince George’s County Education and Community Partners would allow for faster construction of five new middle schools, including Drew-Freeman, and one K-8 school.

Under traditional public funding it would take up to 16 years to complete, while the partnership projects are expected to be completed in three.

Under the partnership, private firms would build the six schools and maintain the facilities for 30 years.

The school system would pay off the $1.24 billion price tag for the project, which would include interest, over that 30-year period.

“If we wait, our student enrollment will only continue to increase and our school buildings will grow older,” Alsobrooks said. “And we cannot predict that the state budget will make adequate funding available for school construction.”

Opponents argue that work with a private group could cause problems like those seen on the Purple Line project. The are also wary of transparency and the terms of the contract.

But for supporters, such as former teacher Elsie Jacobs who spent years at Drew-Freeman Middle School, the time is now.

“The heat didn’t work; the air didn’t work. It is time that somebody do something for these kids in this community,” Jacobs said.

The school board will make a final decision on the plan at their 7 p.m. meeting on Wednesday night.

This story will be updated.