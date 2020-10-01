CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Man killed in shooting near University of Maryland College Park campus

Abigail Constantino

October 1, 2020, 8:39 PM

A man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, near the University of Maryland’s College Park campus.

It happened Thursday just after 5 p.m. on the 4800 block of Berwyn House Road by Baltimore Avenue.

Prince George’s County police found a man outside with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

As police searched for a suspect, a warning went out to the school community on Twitter from the university’s police department, urging people to stay away from the area.

Police believe the person they are looking for is no longer in the area.

Below is the area where it happened.

