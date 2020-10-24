CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some hospitals in crisis again as infections soar | France becomes latest nation to pass 1 million cases | Latest test results in DC region
Man dead in BW Parkway car fire following crash

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

October 24, 2020, 11:45 AM

One man is dead and another is in serious condition following an early morning crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Beltsville, Maryland, police said.

U.S. Park Police said officers arrived at the scene of a car engulfed in flames and another vehicle that had run off the southbound lanes of the parkway before Powder Mill Road in Prince George’s County around 1:20 a.m.

The man in the car on fire died at the scene. Officers removed the driver of the vehicle that had left the roadway. He was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries, according to police.

All southbound lanes of the parkway Baltimore-Washington Parkway between Powder Mill Road and Greenbelt Road, which were closed to traffic for a crash investigation and tree removal tied to the incident, where reopened by 11:03 a.m., according to The WTOP Traffic Center.

Police said an investigation continues.

A map of the area is below.

WTOP’s Mary de Pompa contributed to this report.

