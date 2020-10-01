Bowie State, U.Md. launch alliance in honor of slain student

An alliance between two Maryland colleges honors a slain student and hopes to promote social justice through dialogue, research and learning opportunities.

University of Maryland College Park and Bowie State University have launched the Social Justice Alliance. It honors the legacy of Bowie State alumnus Richard Collins III, who was killed on the University of Maryland campus by a white University of Maryland student.

Collins, who is Black, was fatally stabbed in 2017 at a bus stop just days away from graduation.

The collaborative team is composed of faculty with research expertise in social justice, restorative practice and other related areas. Members will lead the teams on their campuses to “integrate social justice principles, concepts and strategies into interdisciplinary and cross-university learning opportunities,” a Bowie State news release said.

Bowie State President Aminta H. Breaux and University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines, along with the Collins family and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, launched the alliance virtually Thursday, when a law named for Collins strengthening hate crime laws in Maryland went into effect.

“More than ever this newly formed alliance is needed to address critical issues facing our society,” Breaux said.

Among the actions of the Social Justice Alliance include holding seminars each semester and collaborating on an annual symposium on social justice issues.