Victim identified in Laurel parking-lot shooting

Prince George’s County police have identified the man who was shot and killed while walking out of a convenience store in Laurel, Maryland, on Monday.

In a statement Tuesday, they said Alexander Lee Ross II, 34, of Laurel, was confronted outside the store on Laurel Bowie Road, near the northbound exit ramp for the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, a little before 6 a.m. Monday by someone with a gun.

He ran, and the suspect chased and shot him. Ross was found at the far end of the parking lot and died at a hospital later.

Police don’t think it was a random shooting. “The victim was shot multiple times,” Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Nicholas Clayton said Monday. “This tells us that this was a targeted incident.”

The police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 301-516-2512. You can also provide tips anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), sending your tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.